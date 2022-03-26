The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.53) to GBX 4,550 ($59.90) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

