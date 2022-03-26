The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

