The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

