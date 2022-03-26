The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 495.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 453,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

