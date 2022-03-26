The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

