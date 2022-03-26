The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,521 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 279,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NYSE:CLX opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.