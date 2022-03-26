The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GDV opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.