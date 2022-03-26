The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 42 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 34.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.