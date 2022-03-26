The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.00 ($105.49).

FRA:KGX opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.90. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

