The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of VLVLY opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
