The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

