The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($143.96) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.90 ($130.66).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.05 ($117.64) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.26.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

