The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

