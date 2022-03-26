The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.48.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.39. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $296.03 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

