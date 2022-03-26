The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

