The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YORUY opened at $12.77 on Friday. Yokohama Rubber has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.
Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)
