The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YORUY opened at $12.77 on Friday. Yokohama Rubber has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

The Yokohama Rubber Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells tires in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks, trucks and buses, construction and mining equipment, and motorsports, as well as tire tubes, aluminum alloy wheels, and other peripheral products under the ADVAN, BluEarth, iceGUARD, GEOLANDAR, YOKOHAMA, ALLIANCE, GALAXY, PRIMEX, and AICHI brand names.

