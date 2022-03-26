Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.

TRI stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$132.03. 290,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$109.47 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.