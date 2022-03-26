Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $622.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

