Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $622.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
