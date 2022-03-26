Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39. Toast has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.