Tornado Cash Price Reaches $45.84 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $50.41 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $45.84 or 0.00103137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

