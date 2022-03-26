Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 7072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

