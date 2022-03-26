Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 671.6% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,632,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 45,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.