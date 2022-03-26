Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.58.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$57.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$23.07 and a one year high of C$57.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

