Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

COOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Traeger has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Traeger by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Traeger by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

