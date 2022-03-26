TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $3,350,000.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $675.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.67 and its 200-day moving average is $631.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

