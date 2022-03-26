Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

