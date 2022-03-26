Trian Fund Management, L.P. Purchases 1,026,508 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

