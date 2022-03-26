Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.55.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
