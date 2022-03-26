TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.28. 1,063,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

