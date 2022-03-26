Troy Wichterman Sells 551 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 551 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $12,706.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,331.68.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Troy Wichterman sold 695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $18,466.15.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

