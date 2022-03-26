True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 653.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.0 days.

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

