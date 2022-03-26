True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 653.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.0 days.
Shares of TUERF stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.
