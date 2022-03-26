Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTS. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $24.90 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -26.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

