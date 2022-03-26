Truist Financial Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $41.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
