Truist Financial Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $41.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

