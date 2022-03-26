Truist Financial Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.
NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
