Truist Financial Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

