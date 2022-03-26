U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 4,079,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

