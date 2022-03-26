Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,151,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 81,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 26,396,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,361,192. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.