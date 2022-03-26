Ubex Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Ubex has a market cap of $624,025.34 and $231,672.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011649 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00248825 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

