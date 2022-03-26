UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,736 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PetIQ by 126,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.96 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

