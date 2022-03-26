UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paya by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth approximately $39,820,000.

PAYA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $771.00 million, a P/E ratio of -584.00 and a beta of -0.10. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

