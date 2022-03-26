UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $210,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.91 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

