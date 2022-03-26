UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BTRS were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at about $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

