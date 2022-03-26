UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 223.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

