UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Veru by 159.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $406.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

