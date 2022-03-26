UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp raised its position in The Container Store Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $409.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

