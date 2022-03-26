Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.51.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

