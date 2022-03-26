Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 4.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 38,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,181,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

