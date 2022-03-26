UniMex Network Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $29,484.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.06998513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.86 or 0.99906460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043637 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,581,168 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.