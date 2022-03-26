Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Unistake has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $3,136.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

