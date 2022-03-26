United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Position Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UNG opened at $19.49 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

