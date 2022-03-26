Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

