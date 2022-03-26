Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

